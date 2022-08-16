Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners appoints Edward Hopkins as new town administrator

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners appointed lifelong Bel Air resident Edward Hopkins as the new town administrator at Monday’s meeting, according to a news release.

Hopkins will succeed L. Jesse Bane, who announced his retirement in April. Bane will remain in the position until Hopkins takes over Sept. 12. Bane was the town’s chief executive officer for eight years and previously served the county for 42 years as a deputy, detective and a two-term sheriff.

Most recently, Hopkins served as the county’s director of emergency services. He also served with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office from 1976 to 2003, retiring as a lieutenant. He returned in 2012 as the office’s director of media and communications and left in 2014 as the appointed chief deputy.

Hopkins spent eight years as a Bel Air town commissioner and two years as mayor. He also spent five years as the Maryland Emergency Management Agency’s director of external affairs and deputy director of operations.

He’s also in his 49th year of service with the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company. An active life member, he has served as the fire chief and president of the board of directors.

Hopkins is an adjunct professor with the University of Maryland Global Campus and has a master’s in public administration from the University of Baltimore.