Bel Air teacher named recipient of Pegasus Springs Education Collective’s Education Ambassador Award

Rebecca Gault, a ninth-grade English teacher at Bel Air High School, is a recipient one of three Education Ambassador Awards from the Pegasus Springs Education Collective. The nonprofit organization provides collaborative support and learning opportunities for educators nationally.

“Dr. Gault was selected for this honor because she is an educator who inspires students and has the creativity and perseverance to make a transformational difference in the future of education,” said Warren Phillips, PSEC outreach coordinator . “Such educators are continuous learners and role models for the education profession.”

Gault will be receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the PSEC Education Summit at the Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World, June 26-29, and a $500 grant award for her classroom. Gault will also be celebrated with the other recipients and attendees at a reception to celebrate the teaching profession at Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park.

Gault earned a doctorate in educational administration and leadership from Walden University, and she is a nationally board certified teacher.

In 2013, Gault was inducted into the National Teaching Hall of Fame. She has written multiple books and presented workshops throughout the nation for the past 20 years on issues regarding literacy and engagement for all students.

“Dr. Gault has created an inviting classroom with a campfire setting that allows students to be socially/emotionally engaged while achieving at their highest potential, " Phillips said. “Dr. Gault is an innovator with her instructional practices and is excited to use this award to further elevate the profession of teaching. ”