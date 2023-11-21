Bel Air earns sustainable recertification

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Town of Bel Air was recertified with the Sustainable Maryland award at the Maryland Municipal League’s annual Fall Conference. The Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland made the announcement on Oct. 18.

Bel Air was certified at the Silver level. The town was first certified in 2014, and re-certified in 2017 and 2020.

Advertisement

Highlights for this year’s certification included:

The Armory Marketplace Incubator Program, established in 2016, provides opportunities for new and emerging businesses to have a location at a reduced lease rate with technical and marketing resources. To date, four businesses that started in the program have moved to permanent locations in downtown Bel Air.

The Public Works Department has had a contract since 2016 with local farmers to use goats to clear invasive species twice a year from lands controlled by Bel Air. Rockfield Park has become the focus of efforts for the past several years. The goats are voracious, but can be controlled by spraying peppermint on good native plants. Most areas not returning to their invasive growth levels of previous years.

“We are extremely honored for the Town of Bel Air to receive the Sustainable Maryland Certified award,” said former Mayor Kevin Bianca. “Making a positive difference in our local environment takes a team effort, and we are incredibly proud of everyone who worked hard to ensure that the Town of Bel Air remains a leader in environmental sustainability.”

Advertisement

Bel Air is one of 16 Maryland municipalities honored this year. To achieve certification, municipalities are required to form a Green Team comprised of local residents, community leaders, municipal staff and officials; complete a variety sustainability-related actions worth a total of at least 150 points for Bronze level certification, or 400 points for Silver level certification; and submit the appropriate documentation as evidence that the Sustainable Maryland Certified requirements have been satisfied.