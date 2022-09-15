Bel Air Subaru surprises Magnolia Middle School teachers with $12,500 donation and school supply kits

Teachers at Magnolia Middle School in Joppatowne were surprised Tuesday when they received a $12,500 donation and school supply kits that will benefit more than 625 middle school students.

The donations were given by Jones Bel Air Subaru as part of the Subaru Loves Learning program during a back-to-school celebration for teachers sponsored by the car dealership.

“We are very fortunate and blessed that you have chosen us” for the donations, said Laurie Namey, principal at Magnolia Middle School. ”We make magic happen every day, but sometimes our resources are limited. So, this is a gift that will continue to help us open up more doors and opportunities to our students.”

The school supply kits include pens, pencils, markers, dry erase markers, earbuds, wipes and more. Teachers also received $150 each to purchase supplies for the school year.

“I’m really happy that we were blessed with this donation,” said Angelo Carter, an eigth-grade teacher at Magnolia Middle School. “You know ... educators have a lot of issues that we have to deal with. This is something we can use to help us grow our classes.”

Jones Bel Air Subaru has adopted the school and is providing school supplies for all classrooms in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, an organization that supports students in high-need schools, according to a news release. The Magnolia Middle School event is part of Jones Bel Air Subaru’s year-round commitment to the local community. That commitment includes additional partnerships with the Harford County Humane Society, Harford Family House, Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and more.