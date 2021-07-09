Aberdeen man charged with second-degree murder in connection to 17-year-old’s stabbing death in Bel Air

An early morning encounter in a Bel Air parking lot Thursday turned violent leading to a 17-year-old dying from stab wounds in his home and an Aberdeen man charged with murder, according to police and court reports.
Frank George Hudson 3rd, 19 of Aberdeen, was charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of Christopher Jacob Kerfoot, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Hudson is charged with one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bond pending a Monday bail review hearing, according to electronic court records.
Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday for the report of a stabbing and found Kerfoot, 17 of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, according to charging documents filed in Harford County District Court.
Despite emergency lifesaving efforts from deputies and medics, Kerfoot was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m., according to the documents.
Deputies found Kerfoot in the basement of the house where he lived with his mother, stepfather and brother, with a trail of blood leading to the Half Pint Sports Pub and Grill, which is in a shopping center behind Kerfoot’s house, the documents state.
Kerfoot’s brother told deputies that he woke up around 5 a.m. to the sound of his brother banging on the sliding glass door to the home’s basement, the documents state.
“The brother stated that the victim was bent over and kept saying ‘Frank did it,’” the documents state. “The brother stated that the victim then collapsed on the basement floor.”
Kerfoot’s brother told deputies that they only knew one Frank, who they had bought marijuana from just months before, the documents state. He said that Frank drove a distinctive Ford Focus with a large spoiler on the trunk. He also provided a description of the man and his Snapchat account, which is how they would talk.
Deputies pinpointed Hudson through a database and showed a picture of him to Kerfoot’s brother, who confirmed that was the Frank he knew, the documents state.
Investigators were able to access Kerfoot’s phone and found he had sent a Snapchat message to Hudson at approximately 4:15 a.m. with a map location of an M&T Bank in the shopping center behind his residence, the documents state. It is within walking distance of the Half Pint Sports Pub and Grill.
According to the documents, Hudson replied to the message at 4:46 a.m., saying he was still waiting in his car because he knew Kerfoot had to “sneak out.”
A search warrant was executed on Hudson’s home around 5:05 p.m. the same day, and he was taken into custody, the documents state.
In an interview with detectives, Hudson admitted to stabbing Kerfoot in the chest, saying Kerfoot came up to his car and started punching, choking and grabbing him, according to court documents.
“Hudson stated that [Kerfoot] grabbed him and pulled Hudson from his vehicle,” the documents state.
Hudson told police that he managed to grab his pocketknife from the car as he was being pulled out and was able to open it. He said he feared he would be attacked again and that Kerfoot was going to steal his belongings, the documents state, so he stabbed Kerfoot in the chest and chased him away from the car.
No attorney is listed for Hudson in electronic court records.
This story will be updated.