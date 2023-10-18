Soap box derby returns to Bel Air after more than a half century

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The first Bel Air soap box derby since the 1960s will be racing down Main Street on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the efforts of town officials and the Bel Air Lions Club.

The Bel Air Town Derby will begin at 1 p.m. and is free to the public. The racecourse will go from Office Street to the armory. There will be monitors along Main Street to make sure spectators stay off the course. The cars will be staged and readied for the races in the town parking lot next to the sheriff’s office.

“We wanted a new fun, family, community event to bring back races that Bel Air had in the 1960s and hopefully make these races part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2024,” Eddie Hopkins, town administrator, said in a statement.

Ten local businesses and individuals have entered cars for the race, including Deer Creek Exteriors, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Harco Credit Union, Tim Smith, Harford Retirement Planners, Compass Home Group, Window World, Crabby Axe, Bel Air Autobody and the Bel Air Lions.

According to The Aegis’ archives, the first Bel Air derby was held on June 24, 1962, and the last was held on June 29, 1969. A crowd of 3,000 people lined Main Street for the first derby, and the 12-year-old winner competed at the international Soap Box Derby, which was held in Akron, Ohio that year.

The first Bel Air Town Derby was held was Sunday, June 24, 1962. As published June 28, 1962 in The Aegis: "The Winner John "Mike" Kirk sits contentedly in his low-slung racer in which he road to victory on Sunday's Soapbox Derby in Bel Air. Mike earned this trophy, a piece of luggage, a $500 Savings Bond and a trip to the national championship in Akron, Ohio for his accomplishments." (John Holter/Baltimore Sun)

Although this year’s derby is not a sanctioned race by the Soap Box Derby organization, the event will be using official soap box derby cars and generally following Soap Box Derby procedures, according to the Bel Air Lions. A team from the regional Soap Box Derby office will assist with the derby. The races will be double elimination.

“The Lions love rolling up our sleeves for the community and we enjoy a challenge,” Bel Air Lions President Mike New said. “We are learning a lot and having a blast working with the town and all of the participants to make this a great community event.”