School bus crash in Bel Air South sends 11 children, 2 adults to hospital with minor injuries

A school bus and a Honda Accord collided at an intersection in Bel Air South Monday morning, sending 11 children and two adults to hospitals, Maryland State Police said.

The driver and 10 children on the 15-person bus were sent to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air as a precaution after the collision, police said. The children were wearing seatbelts and no one was seriously injured.

The driver of the Honda and a young child were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for minor injuries, police said. The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Laurel Bush Road and Emmorton Road.