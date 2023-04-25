Bel Air to hold free lecture series, ‘Midcentury Musical Theater Masterpieces,’ in May

More than 65 years have passed since “The King and I,” “My Fair Lady” and “The Music Man” made their debuts on Broadway during the 1950s, but they remain popular among those who enjoy musical theatre.

These three musicals, which have been made into hit Hollywood movies – and been lovingly parodied on television shows such as “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” – will be the subjects of a three-part lecture series beginning May 1 at the Bel Air Armory.

Advertisement

Julie Kurzava, an actor, singer, writer and university-level arts educator, will lead the lecture series, “Midcentury Musical Theater Masterpieces,” Mondays in May.

The lecture series sessions will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 1, May 8 and May 15 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street.

Advertisement

Admission to the series is free, but attendees must register in advance online at eventbrite.com/e/midcentury-musical-theater-masterpieces-a-lecture-series-tickets-595931435967.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Metered parking is available along Main Street or in the Hickory Avenue parking garage between East Lee Street and Courtland Place. The lot on the right-hand side of the Armory is not open to the public, but there will be six spaces in front of the building where attendees can be dropped off.

The series is sponsored by the Town of Bel Air as part of its Lifelong Learning Lecture Series, with support from the Bel Air Arts and Entertainment District and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Lecture series schedule:

May 1: “The King & I.” In 1951, Rodgers & Hammerstein continued their musical theater empire with this star-making adaptation of Margaret Landon’s book, “Anna and the King of Siam.” Written by Rodgers & Hammerstein at the height of their creative lives, this ground-breaking American musical about the clash of two cultures remains relevant today.

May 8: “My Fair Lady” was an instant hit in 1956, earning this masterpiece a permanent place in the American musical theater repertoire. Learn about the lives of collaborators Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, their working relationship, and the story behind both the stage and film productions of an iconic work.

May 15: “The Music Man,” Meredith Willson’s homage to his Iowa roots has remained a favorite with audiences since its Tony-winning Broadway debut in 1957. With iconic roles created by Robert Preston and Barbara Cook, and a 2022 Broadway revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, River City is well worth a visit.

For more information, contact David Anderson at 410-688-3020 or danderson@belairmd.org.