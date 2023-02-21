Bel Air Lions Club celebrates 80 years of service to the community

In January 1943, as World War II raged on, the Lions Club of Bel Air was chartered to serve the needs of the growing community. Recently, the Lions celebrate their 80th anniversary of community service at Rockfield Manor in Bel Air.

Bel Air Mayor Kevin Bianca, on behalf of the Bel Air Town Commissioners, presented Club President Ken Waldner with a Certificate of Recognition for the thousands of hours of community service and funds contributed to the community over the years.

In his remarks, Mayor Bianca said, “The Bel Air Lions Club stands as a premier group of volunteers who have done so much for our town. Everywhere one looks, you will find the hand prints of a group of men and women who, for many, many years, have worked tirelessly to fund raise and volunteer their time and their talents to make Bel Air better.”

Bel Air Mayor Kevin Bianca, right, presents a Town proclamation to Lions President Ken Waldner during ceremonies at Rockfield Manor on the occasion of the Lions’ 80th anniversary of serving Bel Air. (courtesy Dave Guzewich Bel Air Lions Club/Baltimore Sun Media)

“The Lions greatly appreciate our longtime, close partnership with the Town of Bel Air and look forward to another 80 years of service to the community,” Waldner said.

As part of the celebration, the Lions also welcomed three new members. Jesse Bane, former Bel Air town administrator, Joe Meholic and Rick Sharesky were inducted by Waldner.

The Lions of Bel Air have over 45 members who serve the greater Bel Air area in many ways including youth, sight and hearing, and diabetes services among many activities. For more information or to get involved with the Bel Air club, call (410) 879-2914, or visit www.belairlions.org or Facebook @BelAirLions.