Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree delivery By Matt Button Nov 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM A host of volunteers from a variety of local organizations and school groups came out Saturday afternoon to help the Bel Air Lions Club unload the just over 400 Christmas Trees in the lot next to the Harford Mall in Bel Air. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS From Harford turkey farm to your table | PHOTOS Advertisement Harford County Harford Magazine One of the family at Savona deli in Harford | PHOTOS Savona deli in Bel Air takes pride in food and being part of community for 15 years. Nov 19, 2020 Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Harford County celebrates Veterans Day 2020 | PHOTOS Harford salutes Veterans Day and Marine Corps birthday | PHOTOS Lafayette marker unveiled in Havre de Grace | PHOTOS John Carroll vs Archbishop Curley football John Carroll girls soccer season opener Election Day 2020 in Harford County Advertisement