Bel Air Lions Club‘s 19th annual Christmas Tree sale begins Saturday

The Bel Air Lions‘ 19th annual Christmas tree sale begins Saturday at the Heavenly Waters parking lot, 502 Boulton Street, across Route 24 from Harford Mall.

“This is the Lions’ largest fundraiser of the year and, through this and other service efforts, the Bel Air Lions contribute over $30,000 in donations and services back to the community each year,” said David Ellis, chairman of the Lions Tree Sales program. “Over time, this event has become an important part of the community’s holiday celebration.”

This year, there will be two shipments. On Saturday, the Lions will receive 900 6-8 ft. trees and 10 10-ft. trees. Then, they will receive 500 7-8 ft. trees on Dec. 2. Students from Bel Air High School and other local scout and explorer troops will help unload the trees both days.

Trees often sell out by mid-December. All profits go back into the club’s service projects in the greater Bel Air area.

The Lions provide many services to the community each year including sight and hearing services, support to many youth programs, Bel Air Police Explorers, Bel Air High School sports teams, Shamrock and Rockfield Parks, assisting youth to attend diabetes camps, and support to the Miracle League and Kauffman Cancer Center.

For more information about the Christmas tree sale or to get involved with the Bel Air Lions Club, visit www.belairlions.org.