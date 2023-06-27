Bel Air Library set to reopen Wednesday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Bel Air Library will reopen Wednesday, after being closed since April 5 for repairs. Hours will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We are so grateful to our customers for their patience as we replaced the elevators,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library in a news release. “It will be so good to welcome the community back into the Bel Air Library as we start the second month of our Summer Reading Adventure.”

The Bel Air Library will be hosting many Summer Reading Adventure events including Rope Warrior on Thursday. Rope Warrior features David Fisher, who executes stunts using a jump rope. Fisher holds the Guinness World Record for the most “rump jumps” in one minute, the release said.

For more information about the Sumer Reading Adventure and other programs at the Bel Air Library, visit programs.hcplonline.org/events.