Bel Air files motion to throw out citizens’ lawsuit against the town over a denied petition for referendum

The Town of Bel Air filed a court motion Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of Bel Air citizens seeking to get the Board of Town Commissioners to accept a petition that would allow voters to decide whether to approve the development of five downtown properties.

The commissioners passed an ordinance May 2 that changed the zoning of 13 Bel Air properties, paving the way for the expansion plans of the Klein’s Shop-Rite supermarket at 223 N. Main Street. The citizens group, that for a time included Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, submitted a petition to send the ordinance to a voter referendum regarding five of the properties: 45, 53 and 57 East Broadway; and 38 and 44 East Gordon Street, which are directly behind the Broadway properties.

The Gordon Street properties are listed as commercial rental properties in the ordinance, and the Broadway properties are listed as residential rental properties. Klein’s Shop-Rite supermarket is bordered by Broadway and Gordon streets.

Residents fear that because of the new ordinance, the buildings on these properties can be torn down to make room for retail and high-density housing in a predominately residential area. The three Broadway properties are registered on the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties.

Among the reasons given to dismiss the case by the Town of Bel Air is that the citizens’ petition singled out five properties within the ordinance, rather than the entire ordinance. In addition, the owners of the 13 properties were not part of the petition.

The case is being heard in Harford County Circuit Court.

The citizens group, represented by represented by Towson-based lawyer Michael McCann, may file a response to the motion to dismiss.

Residents Barton Bodt, Mary Towers, Terence and Debra Hanley, Steve and Karen Chizmar, Patrick and Laurie Wallis, Robert Hruz, Vincent and Pam McHugh, Evan Schaule and Cindy Rybak are plaintiffs in the case.

The Town of Bel Air is represented by Bel Air lawyers Charles Keenan, Jr. and Elizabeth Thompson.

Bel Air’s charter states that if a petition including 10% of the town’s qualified voters is submitted within 20 days of an ordinance’s passage, or within 40 days with 20% of qualified voters, the ordinance would not go into effect and instead go to a referendum.

According to the citizens group’s lawsuit filed Nov. 16, the plaintiffs gave town clerk Michael Krantz their petition for referendum on May 23, within the 20-day window, with 1,051 signatures. At the time the petition was filed, there were 7,402 qualified voters in Bel Air, meaning their petition met the 10% threshold.

In its lawsuit, the citizen’s group is asking the court to compel the Town of Bel Air to recognize the validity of the petition and follow its procedural process, which includes having the Board of Election Judges verify the voters registrations of the petition signers and suspend any action under the new ordinance.

The lawsuit states that Krantz said to the plaintiffs: “This is incredible. This is historic. I’ve never seen anything like it. Now what we just need to do is prepare the actual ballot.”

Terence Hanley, a former Bel Air town commissioner, said that Krantz gave him guidance when creating the petition, telling him “to simply write what you were in objection to.”

Krantz was out of the office when The Aegis reached out for comment.

“I was going off the reliance of a government official,” Hanley said.

At a meeting May 25 of the Bel Air Board of Election Judges, however, Keenan, Bel Air’s town attorney, brought up multiple issues with the petition, including that the document did not mention the specific ordinance, Ordinance 809-22, or explicitly say that it was a petition for referendum, according to a record of the meeting’s minutes.

The board members present – Priscilla Jindra, Wendy Ribbans and Elaine Millard – said the document submitted didn’t constitute a petition for referendum and was “legally insufficient and invalid to be considered for scheduling a referendum,” the minutes said. They voted to not recognize the petition.

On June 10, the citizens group filed an additional 926 petition signatures, for a total of 1,977, on meeting the 40-day window and threshold of 20% of qualified Bel Air voters.

Keenan stated a similar argument at a Board of Town Commissioners meeting on June 21, and the Board of Town Commissioners also declared the petition insufficient.

“I’m upset with the fact that they don’t want the citizens’ voice to be heard on this issue,” citizens group member Steve Chizmar said. “The vote can be in favor of keeping the ordinance, but they just don’t want us to vote.”

The citizens group appealed the Board of Elections’ decision on June 24. At an appeal hearing on Sept. 19, the Board of Town Commissioners agreed that the Board of Election judges had exceeded their authority with their May 25 judgment.

The Board of Town Commissioners affirmed its stance at its Oct. 3 meeting, but when town commissioner Paula Etting called for a motion to send the petition back to the Board of Election Judges to verify the petition’s signatures, the motion failed.

Steve Chizmar said the issue is no longer about the rezoning. “It’s about the commissioners denying this, our right to vote,” he said.

No further hearings are scheduled at the present time.