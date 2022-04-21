Bel Air Knights of Columbus honor four community members for exemplary service

The Bel Air Knights of Columbus, Council 4714, honored four Bel Air community members for their exemplary service at its 2021-2022 Community Awards Dinner recently. Approximately 50 people attended the award dinner at the council’s hall in Forest Hill, according to Steve O’Brien, publicity chair for the council.

The Catholic Elementary School Teacher of the Year was awarded to Jen Cowan, an eighth-grade teacher at St. Margaret School. “Mrs. Cowan has developed strong relationships with students and colleagues, and shows a genuine interest in and concern for the students,” said Principal Anna C. Shanahan. “She is always willing to help a struggling student in the mornings, lunch or afternoon on her own time. She is the favorite of so many SMS students, past and present.”

The Catholic High School Teacher of the Year was awarded to Kenneth Goedeke, a religion teacher at The John Carroll School and a youth minister at St. Ignatius. He was nominated by his principal, Carl Patton. “As my go-to, right-hand man for so many tasks and because of his outstanding dedication to the ministry of the students, families and employees of The John Carroll School, I wholeheartedly nominate Mr. Goedeke,” Patton said. “Ken cares for his students and colleagues, shares his knowledge and passion for the Catholic faith, and, most importantly, he knows how to teach minds by touching hearts.”

Deputy First Class Allen Jewell was recognized as Police Officer of the Year. Jewell has been with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office since 2018. “DFC Jewell’s dedication to the agency’s mission is consistently proven through his performance and professionalism,” said Cpl. Justin Haga. “DFC Jewell is a role model for other deputies and carries out his duties with courage, honor and integrity.” During the past year, Jewell seized several firearms, large quantities of controlled dangerous substances and currency from suspected drug dealers. He’s among the agency’s top 10 officers for driving under the influence arrests in the past two consecutive years.

Jarrettsville EMS Sgt. Richard Tauson was recognized as Firefighter of the Year. Tauson joined the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company in April 1996 as a firefighter and paramedic. During his tenure, he’s held several positions including EMS lieutenant, EMS captain and EMS chief. Last year, Tauson answered 85 fire calls and 163 EMS calls while serving nearly 1,400 EMS duty hours.