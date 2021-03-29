Bel Air Independence Day Committee planning for the return of July 4 fireworks and parade this summer

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee announced it is planning for a return of the July 4 parade and fireworks display this summer, so long as it can meet public health guidelines for safety.
“We had to cancel all July 4 activities for 2020 to protect our community, so we are pleased and hopeful that we can ‘return to normal celebrations’ this year, and we are currently working towards that, in consultation with town, county and state officials,” Committee President Don Stewart said in a statement.
The traditional Independence Day parade is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, followed by a fireworks display at about 9:30 p.m. that same night.
Each year, the all-volunteer Bel Air Independence Day Committee organizes and plans the day-long event months in advance, including the securing of contracts, coverage and agreements with deadlines.
“Vaccination percentages are growing and civic activities are recovering from their cessation during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we feel that we can now move forward with the necessary planning and organization process to hold the traditional parade down Main Street,” said Michael Blum, the parade chair and vice president of the committee.
In an effort to implement safety measures, the group will likely need more parade marshals than in the past, Blum said, “so we are reaching out to the greater Bel Air community for help.”
Interested parties can visit belairjuly4.org and fill out a volunteer form if they want to be a parade marshal.
Daytime July 4 events, including horseshoe pitching, watermelon eating and “Uncle Sam Says” are also slated to return, with limited audiences and physical distancing requirements in place. Specific details and restrictions are still being worked out and will be announced in late June, based on the health and safety guidelines in effect at that time, Stewart said.
Latest Harford County
Reigning Miss Bel Air Independence Day, Chiamaka Ezeonyebuchi, who retains that title throughout 2021 and who plans to compete in the Miss Maryland pageant in late June 2021, will be the official hostess of all events and the grand marshal of the parade. Her successor to the title will be chosen in early 2022.