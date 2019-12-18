People stood on either side of Churchville Road, near U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’ district office in Bel Air, Tuesday evening, holding signs, chanting and singing, calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The protest had a holiday theme, with the singing of impeachment-themed Christmas carols, and a group of protesters holding large letters bearing lights to form the word “impeach.”
The demonstration was one of several occurring nationwide Tuesday, the night before the House of Representatives was expected to vote on articles of impeachment, organized online by “The Nobody is Above the Law” network through the website impeach.org.
In addition to Bel Air, events supporting the impeachment of President Trump were being held Tuesday in Baltimore, Annapolis, Catonsville and Columbia, among other locations in Maryland.
Many drivers honked their horns in support of the group, and protesters cheered in response. Some drivers expressed their opposition, though; one man shouted, “Trump, Trump Trump!” and another shouted, “Trump 2020!” Still other drivers of large pickups gunned their engines as they headed past the group.
A handful of people spoke to the crowd, urging people to keep up the pressure on members of Congress to impeach Trump and remove him from office.
Pam Dehmer, a Bel Air resident and member of the community group Together We Will, said Trump “abused his power of the office” by putting pressure on Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation of the president’s rivals in the 2020 election.
One person called out, “lock him up,” referring to Trump.
"This is not OK, this is not normal,” Dehmer said of Trump’s actions. “Call your Congress members, make sure they vote for impeachment.”
Rita Hewitt, of Belcamp, also said Trump has abused his power and stressed that “our democracy, our Constitution is at stake.” The Army veteran said she took an oath to “protect and defend” the Constitution when she joined the service.
“I stand with those brave men and women who are going to vote tomorrow,” Hewitt said of the members of the House of Representatives scheduled to debate and vote on articles of impeachment Wednesday.
Trump, a Republican, would be tried in the majority-Republican Senate, should the full House vote to impeach him. The House is majority Democrat.
Havre de Grace resident Kathleen Mader led protesters in a chant, calling for former National Security Adviser John Bolton, current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, to appear as witnesses in a Senate trial.
Senate Democrats have called for such members of the Trump Administration to testify.
“We need to call [all of the] senators and not let them just brush this under the carpet,” Mader said.