No one injured in Bel Air house fire early Friday

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Maulsby Avenue in Bel Air early Friday.

The fire was discovered around 4: 22 a.m. by a neighbor who saw it on the front porch, said Oliver Alkire, assistant public information officer for the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Two occupants were inside the two-story home when the neighbor notified them, Alkire said.

The occupants escaped safely, and one of them used a garden hose to control most of the fire before firefighters arrived, Alkire said. Since the occupant controlled most of the fire, it only took five minutes for a fire crew of 20 to control the fire, Alkire said. No one was injured.

The fire was accidentally caused by discarded smoking material, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The fire caused $50,000 worth of damages, mostly contained to the front porch with minor damage to the interior of the home. The occupants are temporarily displaced and are being assisted by family, Alkire said.