Sienna Stanton, right, and her little brother Alec make some fun butterfly T-shirts during their visit to the Bel Air Five Campaign Kick-Off Event and Native Plant Sale at Rockfield Manor Wednesday September 8, 2021. The Bel Air Five Project invites Bel Air residents to join in creating a town-wide sanctuary for pollinators by planting the native host and pollinator plants needed by four endangered butterflies and a moth. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)