Bel Air Five project receives $5K grant for plant biodiversity

The Bel Air Five Project, created by the nonprofit Harford County Climate Action, has been awarded a $5,000 community engagement and restoration grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust to help their goal of preserving biodiversity in Bel Air.
An award ceremony was held Monday at which Chesapeake Bay Trust program coordinator Kathy Somoza presented a check to the Bel Air Five committee and Bel Air Mayor Kevin Bianca.
“I think it would be wonderful if we could be known as a county and as a town that really cares for green spaces, and cares for native plants and cares for wildlife,” said Tracey Waite, president of Harford County Climate Action.
The project will invite Bel Air residents to create a “town-wide sanctuary for pollinators,” according to a news release from Harford County Climate Action, by planting native host and pollinator plants for five (hence, the Bel Air “Five”) endangered species – four species of butterfly (monarch, silvery checkerspot, great spangled fritillary and pipevine swallowtail) and one species of moth (unicorn caterpillar).
The project will also inform people how to use the app iNaturalist, which can help identify plant and animal species. Photos uploaded to the app are automatically cataloged by the Maryland Biodiversity Project, which will help leaders of the Bel Air Five Project track the project’s impact.
Bel Air residents will be informed of these efforts through mailings, according to Waite.
“It’s a pretty simple thing that we’re asking. Anybody can do it: plant one native plant in your property,” Bianca said. “That really just helps our local biodiversity, it helps insects and it helps native native pollinators around here.”
The idea for the project was inspired by Homegrown National Park, a grassroots project created by University of Delaware professor Doug Tallamy to help regenerate biodiversity through planting native plants. Harford County Climate Action members read two of Tallamy’s books, “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope.”
Funds for the project will be used to bring Tallamy to the Bel Air Armory for a speech on May 10, and to purchase Bel Air host plants for the Bel Air Garden Mart on May 20.
The grant did not provide enough funds to give away the host plants, but Waite said they’ll be “basically selling the plants at cost.”