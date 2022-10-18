Bel Air house fire under investigation after causing $200,000 in damages

A Bel Air house fire on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, is under investigation after causing $200,000 in damages. (Courtesy Office of the State Fire Marshal)

A fire in a single-family home in Bel Air is under investigation after resulting in about $200,000 in damages on Saturday.

The West Riding Drive fire was discovered by a neighbor around 6:30 p.m., according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. It took a team of 30 firefighters, primarily from the Bel Air Fire Company, about 30 minutes to control the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Of the damages, about $120,000 was loss of the structure and the remaining $80,000 was loss of the property’s contents.

The fire originated in the house’s attic space, but the cause is still under investigation, fire officials said.