Bel Air woman accused of setting fire to her own home charged with arson, says state fire marshal

A 79-year-old Bel Air woman was charged with arson in connection to a fire that occurred at her own home early this month, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Constance R. Trautwein is charged with second-degree arson and second-degree malicious burning in connection to the incident, the state fire marshal reported Wednesday.
Trautwein called 911 on July 14 at 8:18 p.m. after reportedly discovering a fire in her home on the 700 block of Bedford Road, according to the release. The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to the two-story house and found a small fire inside a closet, which they extinguised in minutes, the office reported.
Trautwein was the only person in the home at the time of the fire and was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center to be treated for minor smoke inhalation. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, the office reported, and surmised that Trautwein was responsible for starting it.
The fire caused approximately $1,000 of damages. Trautwein was served with a criminal summons on July 17.
A preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for August 26.