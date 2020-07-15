Fire that started in Bel Air home’s storage closet was intentionally set, investigators say

A Tuesday night fire at a Bel Air home was intentionally set, the state fire marshal reported.
A fire broke out in the first floor storage closet of a home in the 700 block of Bedford Avenue in Bel Air Tuesday. It was discovered by one of the home’s residents, who called for help. Bel Air firefighters were dispatched around 8:15 p.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
It took 20 firefighters about 5 minutes to control the flames, which caused about $1,000 worth of damage and sent one of the home’s residents to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to a release from the office.
The cause of the fire, the office said, is believed to be incendiary, and deputy state fire marshals are continuing their investigation into the fire.
Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Matthew Stevens said the fire was intentionally set and the office is investigating who could have started it. The office is still working to figure out if there is legal ground to call the fire an arson, which requires the fire to be deliberately and maliciously set.
“They are still doing some follow up work to figure out if it is arson,” Stevens said.
No arrests have been made in connection to the fire as of noon Wednesday, the fire marshal’s office reported.