A two-alarm fire damaged two, possibly three, townhomes Saturday night in Bel Air.
The fire was reported shortly before 830 p.m. in the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace, Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said.
According to preliminary reports, the fire started on the outside of a townhouse on the end of a group of six homes.
“It quickly spread up the back wall and damaged the home next door,” Alkire said. “Typically when it goes up the back wall it’s off to the races.”
No injuries had been reported, he said.
Rhonda Young, who lives in the court behind the fire, said she heard sirens, but hears them often being so close to Route 924.
Then she saw first responders pull up in her court.
“Flames were shooting amazingly high,” Young said, as she stood outside the front of the house. “There was so much smoke.”
Firefighters from Bel Air, Fallston, Aberdeen, Joppa-Magnolia and Abingdon were at the scene late Saturday. Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department and a company from Baltimore County were also on scene.
All residents got out safely, Alkire said. One woman was asking people watching to keep an eye out for her dog and cat.
A woman died in a three-alarm fire in the 4000 block of Webster Road in Havre de Grace Wednesday afternoon. The cause has not been determined.