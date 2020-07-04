Conowingo man charged with fatally striking pedestrian in Bel Air; police continuing to investigate hit-and-run

A 25-year-old Bel Air man has been charged with striking and killing a pedestrian with his pickup truck on Main Street earlier this week.
Joshua Wallace, of the 2500 block of Conowingo Road, is facing multiple charges in the hit-and-run death of Alessandro “Alex” Lori, a 24-year-old from Baltimore who had previously lived in Harford County, according to town officials.
Bel Air Police Department investigators, with assistance from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Wallace without incident at his home around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the town. He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center. Because of the July 4 holiday, online court records do not yet indicate whether Wallace was released or held on bail. It’s also unclear if he has an attorney.
According to police, Wallace faces the following charges: failure to stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving injury, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, failure to report accident involving a death to the nearest police, and failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death.
Police are continuing to interview witnesses and investigate the events that led to the death of Lori. The blue 2003 Ford F-150 involved in the crash is being examined for evidence, police said.
Officers from the Bel Air Police Department arrived on the scene of the hit-and-run crash, after Lori was reportedly struck by the pickup truck on South Main Street between Office Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. Witnesses told police the vehicle continued northbound on Main Street after the crash.
Lori was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where he was pronounced dead.
Patti Parker, a spokesperson for the Town of Bel Air and its police department, said earlier this week it was unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, and that Lori was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
Anyone with knowledge of the evening’s events that led to the death of Lori are asked to contact Det. Cpl. Maro at amaro@belairmd.org or 410-638-4524.