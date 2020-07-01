Bel Air police investigating fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian

Bel Air Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash on Main Street that killed a pedestrian.
A 24-year-old Bel Air resident was crossing South Main Street between Office Street and Pennsylvania Avenue early Wednesday morning when he was struck and dragged by a dark-colored pickup truck, according to a news release from the Town of Bel Air. Witnesses told police the vehicle continued northbound on Main Street after the crash.
The man, who was not identified, was found lying in the street when police arrived. It’s unclear whether the man was using a cross walk or was crossing in a traveled portion of Main Street, the release states.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about this crash or vehicle driver is urged to immediately contact the Bel Air Police Department at 410-638-4500 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered if a tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest and charges filed. Tips may be submitted by calling 866-7LOCKUP (866-756-2587), or submitted online to www.metrocrimesstoppers.org.
This article will be updated if more information becomes available.
