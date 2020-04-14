Bel Air Farmers Market serves as ‘outdoor grocery store’ during COVID-19 crisis

Andy’s Eggs and Poultry, which also participates in the Waverly farmers’ market in Baltimore, has been a vendor at the Bel Air market for the past 18 years. Andy’s offers eggs, as well as chicken, turkey and pork meat, “all locally raised right on our farm in Fallston,” Brown said. Pansies also were on sale, either in pots customers could put on their porches or in packages people could open and then plant the pansies in their garden, according to Brown.