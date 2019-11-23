Fire officials are investigating after a Bel Air family’s home garage caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 600 block of Brigantine Place at about 4:51 a.m., finding a fire in the two-story home’s attached garage unit, according to a notice of investigation from the fire marshal’s office. A total of 50 firefighters battled the two-alarm fire for an hour.
Owners Blake and Jessica Boyle and their two children evacuated the dwelling, according to the fire marshal’s office, and were displaced as a result of the fire. They are being assisted by family and friends.
The fire resulted in a $100,000 monetary loss to the home’s structure and a $150,000 loss of contents, the fire marshal’s office found.
Investigators did not yet cite a specific cause for the fire, but the fire marshal’s office noted there is no evidence or information pointing to the fire being a criminal act. The matter remains under investigation.