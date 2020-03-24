Bel Air closes town parks, cancels bulk trash pickup in wake of coronavirus

Bel Air announced Monday that it would close all parks in town limits and that its Department of Public Works will not be scheduling or collecting bulk trash in response to growing concerns about the novel coronavirus.
“Your Town government is doing everything possible to maintain services to each resident, while ensuring the safety of all. Please be patient as there may be delays because of service related to staffing shortages and emergency calls. At this time, we plan to continue collection of yard debris,” according to a post on the town’s website.
The town also asked residents to be certain that trash taken to the curb is bagged tightly to protect sanitation workers.
An increase in septic line issues related to residents flushing wet wipes or flushable wipes was also reported by the town. The City of Havre de Grace reported a similar issue at its last council meeting.
“[T]his problem does cause problems with our infrastructure,” according to the post. “We ask that citizens refrain from flushing these items that cause blockages in the sewer system.”
Anyone with questions or concerns was asked to contact Bel Air’s public works department at 410-638-4545.