Bel Air police arrest, charge two in alleged theft of over $2,000 in clothes

The Bel Air Police Department arrested and charged two women in connection to the alleged theft of over $2,000 in clothes from multiple stores Thursday, the department reported.
Teyona Myesha Griffith, 24 of Baltimore, posted $2,500 bond and has been released, while Bianca Lucinda Jones, 25 of Odenton, was ordered held without bond after a Nov. 10 bail review hearing, court records show. The two are each charged with with two counts of theft and one count of theft scheme.
On Nov. 9, Bel Air officers responded to the Dick’s Sporting Goods on the 500 block of West Macphail Road for the report of a retail theft. Officers were given a description of two people who drove off in a silver Ford Fusion after allegedly shoplifting multiple items of clothing. Police canvassed the area and found the car parked in the parking lot of the Harford Mall, the office reported.
Police found Griffith in the area, and investigators learned the two had allegedly shoplifted more clothing from the Victoria’s Secret store inside the mall. Police kept watch on the Ford and arrested Jones.
A search of the vehicle turned up the allegedly stolen property — over $2,000 of merchandise from various retailers, according to police.
Jones had an open warrant for her arrest in Virginia on theft charges.
Online court records do not list an attorney for either of the two charged.