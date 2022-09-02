Bel Air already planning Christmas parade and celebrations

While Harford County residents enjoy the last holiday of summer, plans are already under way in Bel Air for the town’s annual Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony.

The Town of Bel Air, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance and Parade Chairman Michael Blum announced this week that the 32nd annual celebration will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Organizers are accepting applications for parade participants and event sponsors. Participation in the parade is by approval of applications only, a town spokesperson said. To apply, go to www.belairmd.org/226/Christmas-Parade.

All parade participants must be costumed or dressed in a holiday or seasonal theme; this includes animals, which, to the extent possible, should be decorated or accessorized in keeping with the holiday or Christmas theme, organizers said. Floats must also be decorated in a holiday theme.

No commercial units or entrants are permitted unless they include a performance or display, and no group or performer may distribute or hand out anything to the crowd, organizers said.

The deadline for applying to be in the parade is Nov. 28.

In addition to participants, organizers are also seeking sponsors. For information, go to the Bel Air Downtown Alliance website at https://downtownbelair.com/ or send an email to Jenny Falcone at jenny@downtownbelair.com.

For a complete schedule of events and information, go to www.belairmd.org/226/Christmas-Parade or contact Michael Blum, parade chairman, at michaelblum@martinoblum.com.