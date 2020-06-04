Protesters seeking equal treatment of black people by police gather in downtown Bel Air for second straight day

Well over 100 people crowded Main Street in front of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Bel Air Thursday to protest the killing of George Floyd and what they saw as unequal treatment of black people by police writ-large across the country.
It was the second day of demonstrations in downtown Bel Air and it was not hard to see how the protesters felt; most bore signs stating their feelings. "Begging to be treated equally,” read one. “We are not trying to start a race war, we are trying to end one,” read another.
Chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot” rippled intermittently through the crowd, which grew throughout the demonstration, which began at 4 p.m. Another chant of “Where is the sheriff?” lasted for about half a minute.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was expected to issue a statement following the rally, Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the office, said earlier in the day.
Bel Air resident Kelbey Egerland said she wanted to see the sheriff stand with demonstrators against systemic racism, pointing to Floyd’s killing as one symptom of the unequal — and deadly — treatment of black people by police. She had no complaints about the Harford sheriff’s office, but wanted to see people in positions of power share the protesters’ commitment.
“We want to see he is standing with us,” Egerland said. “If he is not, he is saying he is OK with it.”
Bel Air police officers stood well over 50 feet away from the demonstration, and nothing could be seen past the tinted glass of the sheriff’s office headquarters.
At one point, when a woman appeared to faint and an ambulance arrived, demonstrators applauded her as she was wheeled away on a stretcher. Temperatures approached 90 degrees in the region Thursday.
Many of the demonstrators were younger, but attendees were of all ages.
Allen Siegel, chaplain of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, stood on the periphery of the protest, handing out masks “to protect them from COVID while they protect our first-amendment,” he said. Chaplins he said, are neutral.
“Chaplains, we are like Switzerland," he said with a chuckle.