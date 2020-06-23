Fire officials release images of individual suspected in Bel Air arson

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they believe is responsible for intentionally setting two buildings on fire in Bel Air over the weekend.
Deputy State Fire Marshals have been investigating the fires as arson. The fires were reported around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Bel Air Road, where two different buildings were found ablaze, according to the fire marshal’s office. The metal shell structures behind the Birroteca restaurant house eight businesses, and two of them were on fire.
On Tuesday, the Office of the State Fire Marshal released still images from surveillance footage of a man obtained from the Wawa store in the 700 block of Bel Air Road. They described the man as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8 and 175-200 pounds. He appears to be wearing a Huk-type fishing shirt, shorts, low profile black shoes and possibly reading-style glasses.
Previously, investigators had been seeking information about a suspicious vehicle, a late model maroon or burgundy Dodge Ram 1500 four-door pickup, that was reported to have been in the area at the time of the fire.
Anyone with information regarding the fire or who can identify the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office Tipline at 410-386-3050.
Two businesses, Too Tuff to Buff and Dent Doctors, sustained direct fire damage and senior deputy fire marshal Oliver Alkire said some other buildings sustained smoke and water damage. The fires caused an estimated $1 million in total damage.
Local fire companies were able to gain control of the flames after 40 minutes, according to the fire marshal’s office.