One person was taken into custody Friday after multiple police officers converged on the 7-Eleven store in downtown Bel Air for a report of an attempted robbery.
Cpl. Alex McComas, of the Bel Air Police Department, was the first of seven town officers to arrive on the scene after the first 911 call was received at 11:39 a.m. McComas told The Aegis that the alleged robber was standing behind the checkout counter when he arrived.
The suspect, who police did not immediately identify, did not say anything, but he “stood there [with a] blank stare, not responding to any commands,” McComas said while police interviewed witnesses inside and outside the 7-Eleven.
The convenience store is in the busy shopping center at South Main Street and Fulford Avenue, along with Looney’s Pub, Margherita Pizza and ZIPS Dry Cleaners. A handful of police vehicles were in the parking lot, lights flashing, as lunchtime patrons went about their business.
Police Chief Charles Moore was at the scene, and one shopping center patron told him, “Good job,” upon learning that officers had the suspect in custody.
Seven Bel Air Police officers responded to the incident, including detectives and Officer Nick Rhodes, a school resource officer assigned to Bel Air Middle School, as he was in the area at the time, according to McComas.
No one was hurt during the incident, and police did not deploy any weapons as they subdued the suspect, according to McComas.
“We were able to get close enough to take him into custody within incident,” McComas said.
The suspect was taken to the Bel Air police station, and officers were still investigating the incident as of Friday afternoon, according to McComas.
This story may be updated.