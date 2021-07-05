xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Chiamaka Ezeonyebuchi, Miss Bel Air Independence Day, waves to onlookers during the Bel Air Independence Day parade.
(Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

"Honoring Our Health Care Heroes" Annual 4th of July Parade in Bel Air | PHOTOS

Jul 04, 2021
The Bel Air Fourth of July Parade had the theme "Honoring Our Health Care Heroes" with floats, marching bands marching down Main Street Sunday July 4, 2021.
Simon Thawley, left, 8, of Perry Hall, and his sister, Amelia, 11, walk on their hands while waiting for the start of the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Girls wave flags during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Chiamaka Ezeonyebuchi, Miss Bel Air Independence Day, waves to onlookers during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Lydia Sohn, Miss Maryland, waves to parade-goers during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Jaida Dudley, 7, of Bel Air, waits for the start of the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Scot Maisel, of Fallston, waits for the start of the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Keith Andrews, left, of Bel Air, with his wife, Amy, puckers up for a kiss from their 11-month-old granddaughter, Amy, before the start of the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
The Bel Air Independence Day parade proceeds past an American flag. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
The C. Milton Wright High School color guard performs during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
The Aberdeen High School marching band performs during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
The C. Milton Wright High School marching band performs during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Alyssa Dietrich, an EMT from Norrisville, waves to onlookers during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
A unicyclist interacts with parade-goers during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Janet Anderson, right, of Bel Air, sprays water on members of the C. Milton Wright High School marching band during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Parade-goers wave to a float honoring essential workers during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Parade-goers wave to a float honoring essential workers during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Members of the color guard from American Legion Post 39, based in Bel Air, march in the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
The Havre de Grace High School color guard performs during the Bel Air Independence Day parade. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
The Bel Air Independence Day parade proceeds past an American flag. (Steve Ruark for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
