National advocacy group to hold ‘Let’s Beat Breast Cancer’ rally Thursday in Bel Air

Breast cancer survivors, community members and local leaders will join experts from the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, along with drum lines from Bel Air, Edgewood, Harford Tech and North Harford high schools, on Thursday to “beat the drum” for breast cancer prevention during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer” rally will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave., in Bel Air.

Representatives from University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Kaufman Cancer Center and the Harford County Health Department will be available to provide information on breast cancer prevention and treatment.

The event will encourage participants and passersby to sign up for the Physicians Committee’s “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer” challenge. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization “dedicated to saving and improving human and animal lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research,” according to its website.

“The event’s message is simple: eating a plant-based diet and incorporating lifestyle changes can be powerful preventive medicine for breast cancer,” said organizer Marie Kanagie-McAleese, a physician at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. “According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention], approximately 42,000 women and 500 men in the United States die from breast cancer each year. The disease disproportionately affects Black women, who have a higher rate of death from breast cancer than white women.”

According to information provided by Kanagie-McAleese, the Physicians Committee encourages people to reduce breast cancer risk by following a four-pronged approach:

•Eat a whole food, plant-based diet.

•Exercise regularly.

•Limit alcohol.

•Maintain a healthy weight.

“A recent study from the Journal of Clinical Oncology showed that eating less fat and more fruits, vegetables and grains could help protect breast cancer survivors, too,” Kanagie-McAleese said.

The rally will be among other “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer “rallies organized by the Physicians Committee that will take place in September and October in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information: 443-485-1110 or mkanagie@umm.edu.