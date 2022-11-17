Bel Air’s Home Instead office kicks off 13th annual ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program for Harford and Cecil County seniors

Home Instead‘s Bel Air office has launched its 13th annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program where Harford and Cecil County community members can provide a holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Brice Irwin, owner of the Bel Air Home Instead office. “Through ‘Be a Santa to a Senior,’ we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

To participate, shoppers can look for “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees or displays at locations around the area through Dec. 12. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts.

Below is a list of tree locations:

Fallston Pharmacy – 2112 Belair Road, Bel Air

Office of Dr. Sinnarajah Raguraj – 208 Plumtree Road, Bel Air

ATI Physical Therapy Bel Air – 2021-A Emmorton Road, Ste. 110, Bel Air

Lyons Pharmacy – 601 Revolution Street, Havre De Grace

Colora Pharmacy – 2527 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway, Colora

Typically, the gifts fulfilled through the program are necessities such as blankets, toiletries, slippers, stationary, postage stamps and more. This year, program coordinators are looking collect more than 200 gifts for 75 local older adults. The Bel Air Home Instead office has done the program since 2009.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Irwin. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

“Be a Santa to a Senior” has garnered support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead office serving Hartford and Cecil counties has partnered with Sterling Care Forest Hill, Abingdon Gardens Catholic Charities, Aberdeen Court Catholic Charities, Meals on Wheels, Harford County Office on Aging to help with identifying seniors, gift collection and distribution.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, “Be a Santa to a Senior” has provided approximately 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 older adults nationwide through Home Instead’s franchise network.

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 410-420-7950.