Former Harford bank teller convicted of attempted murder, other charges stemming from 2019 home invasion

Newell slammed her into a wall to get her off of him. According to court records, he held both Kulik and his stepdaughter by the throat at one point, asking where their money was. Newell began punching Kulik in the face, and his stepdaughter went to get a gun from a table in the home’s living room. She pulled the trigger three times, aiming at Newell, but the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.