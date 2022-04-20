Four Baltimore area men face federal charges for three kidnappings while posing as police officers

Four Baltimore area men are facing federal charges for posing as police officers to carjack and assault victims as part of a conspiracy to rob the victims or their employers, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On April 13, a federal grand jury indicted Dennis Allen Hairston, 32, of Windsor Mill; Donte Davon Stanley, 31, of Rosedale; Davonne Tramont Dorsey, 28, of Gwynn Oak; and Franklin Jay Smith, 32, of Catonsville, on charges of kidnapping and robbery conspiracies; kidnapping; carjacking; using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and attempted robberies of businesses.

According to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, the men organized the kidnapping and carjacking of three victims, two of whom were employees of check-cashing businesses, from May 3 through Aug. 26, 2021. Their intent was to rob the check-cashing businesses where two of the victims worked and to steal cash and other items of value from the third victim.

The four men dressed as police officers, using police vests, badges and a law enforcement-type light bar to stop the victims. After the defendants removed the victims from their vehicles, they blindfolded them , put them into their vehicles and used a blowtorch to burn them, according to the indictment.

IThe two employees were tortured to get information on how to access the check-cashing businesses where they worked, which the suspects, in turn, robbed. One victim was also threatened with firearms. Neither the location where the incidents took place nor the names of the businesses were identified in the news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The third victim was approached in his vehicle in Edgewood. The defendants kidnapped him, placed him in the rear of one of their vehicles, duct-taped his eyes and mouth, stole his vehicle and burned him, according to the indictment.

Dorsey, Stanley and Smith are in custody on related state charges and are expected to have initial appearances in U.S. District Court on May 2. Hairston is in federal custody in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges. His initial appearance has not been scheduled.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of life in prison for kidnapping conspiracy and for each count of kidnapping; a maximum of 20 years for the robbery conspiracy and for each count of attempted robbery; a maximum of 25 years for each count of carjacking; and a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and up to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence imposed, for each count of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The indictment was announced by Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department; Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler; and Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger, Jr.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.