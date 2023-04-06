Baltimore Gas and Electric awards $145,000 to 37 local nonprofits for vital lifesaving equipment and programs

Baltimore Gas and Electric is awarding $145,400 in BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants to 37 nonprofit organizations in Baltimore City and nine counties in Maryland, including Harford County.

This is the eleventh year of the program, which supports nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations throughout BGE’s service area. Previous recipients have used the grants for emergency equipment upgrades, training, and programs that enhance community health and safety, according to the news release.

“BGE is honored to support these outstanding organizations that share our commitment to safety and improving the quality of life for people in the communities where we live and work,” said Alexander Núñez, senior vice president of governmental, regulatory and external affairs for BGE. “First responders are our customers and our neighbors; they risk their lives every day and BGE is grateful for their service.”

Harford County recipients include Abingdon Fire Company, Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Mason-Dixon Search Dogs, Inc., Susquehanna Hose Company and Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company:

Abingdon Fire Company – cold-weather gear;

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company – firefighter safety, helmets;

Mason-Dixon Search Dogs, Inc. – training, operations and a boat motor;

Susquehanna Hose Company – firefighting chainsaw replacement;

Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company – turn-out gear.