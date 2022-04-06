Baltimore man pleads guilty to charges related to Harford County overdose

A Baltimore man faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty March 30 to drug charges related to a fatal overdose in Harford County.

Aaron Arthur Fields, also known as “Handz”, 33, pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture containing crack cocaine and cocaine, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“This case is yet another example of my promise that we will hunt down and arrest those responsible for supplying opioids and killing far too many of our friends and family members,” Sheriff Jeff Gahler said. “I have heard the stories of despair from those addicted and those close to them and have vowed, at all levels, to fight the scourge of heroin in our communities.”

According to the plea agreement, Harford County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Joppa residence for a fatal overdose on Nov. 4, 2018. When emergency medical services personnel and deputies arrived, they located two victims (Victim 1 and Victim 2) on the bedroom floor. Victim 1 was deceased, while Victim 2 was revived and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies found a line of white powder on a book with a piece of a red straw in another bedroom. The powder was tested and determined to be a fentanyl and cocaine mixture. The medical examiner concluded that Victim 1′s death was due to acute intoxication by fentanyl and cocaine.

The victims’ names were not released by authorities.

During the investigation into the death, investigators seized the deceased victim’s cellphone. A search of the cellphone contents revealed that the victim contacted an individual the night of the incident, who arranged for the victim to meet Fields to purchase drugs.

Then, during a traffic stop on April 10, 2019, investigators recovered three grams of heroin from an individual, who admitted that they purchased drugs from Fields and confirmed Fields’ identity after officers showed them a picture of Fields.

After getting this information, investigators executed a search warrant at Fields’ Baltimore residence where they recovered 126 grams of cocaine, according to the plea agreement. Investigators also recovered 28 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of cocaine and $1,911 in cash from Fields when he was arrested in Rosedale.

In the plea agreement, Fields admitted that he possessed crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to distribute it, and that he conspired with the individual who the overdose victim had contacted and others to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. He also admitted that he distributed controlled substances to the decedent that caused the fatal overdose.

Fields faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for distribution of controlled substances and for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. His sentencing is scheduled for June 24 at 10 a.m.