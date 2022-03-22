Baltimore drug dealer sentenced for conviction related to fatal Harford County overdose

A Baltimore drug dealer was sentenced to over eight years in federal prison on Friday in relation to a fatal overdose in Harford County.

Khalil Shaheed, 28, was convicted on charges of intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the plea agreement, investigators examined the cellphone of a fatal overdose victim from Harford County who’d purchased heroin from a contact in their phone called “T” at least seven times. The last date the victim bought heroin from “T” was Oct. 14, 2017 — three days before the victim’s death. In the last conversation with “T,” the victim was told to meet in a grocery store bathroom in Baltimore.

The victim’s name was not released by officials.

An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies led to surveilance on Shaheed. On Nov. 9, 2017, investigators watched Shaheed leave his residence in Baltimore and travel to a gas station, where he was followed by a detective into the bathroom. When the detective entered, Shaheed quickly exited with another male subject and left without making any purchases.

Believing they had witnessed Shaheed engage in a drug deal in the gas station bathroom, law enforcement obtained a court order to install a GPS device on Shaheed’s vehicle.

The plea agreement stated that investigators executed a search warrant on Shaheed’s vehicle and residence on Nov. 16, 2017. In total, investigators seized about 82 grams of cocaine, 55 grams of heroin and 7 grams of fentanyl. They also found two handguns and over $12,000 in cash. Officers also seized a cellphone that was associated with the same phone number saved as “T” in the overdose victim’s cellphone.

On Nov. 6, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Shaheed on charges related to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in November 2017, and possession of the firearms, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Nov. 20, 2019, federal investigators located Shaheed at his last residence and observed activity indicative of drug trafficking activity in plain view. The day of his arrest, officers executed another search warrant and found six bags of cocaine and a handgun.

Shaheed’s case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program uniting levels of law enforcement and their communities to reduce violence and make neighborhoods safer.