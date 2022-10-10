Northeastern Maryland Technology Council board adds Baltimore intellectual property attorney

The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council has added attorney Kaitlin Corey to its board of directors as board secretary and member of its four-person executive committee.

Corey is a partner at Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann, LLP, Baltimore, with a focus on protecting intellectual property including copyrights and trademarks, false advertising, and negotiating business transactions and agreements.

Corey chairs the intellectual property section of the Maryland State Bar Association. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, teaching trademarks and unfair competition law since 2018.

She also serves as general counsel for the Annapolis Police Foundation and co-chair of the legislative committee on the board of the American Advertising Federation’s Baltimore chapter. Corey is a prolific author, with numerous articles published in national and state law journals.

The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council provides expert opinions on, and access to, the disruptive technologies that affect the revenue, talent and technology pipelines of its members and the region, according to the organization’s news release. The council is based in Havre de Grace.