Approximately 500 students participated in the Bel Air Elementary School Walk-A-Thon on Thursday, pirate-themed this year, with money raised going toward “getting our kids the technology they need to strive, and survive, in the 21st century, and to replace the tablets that were removed from our school due to an expired service contract,” according to PTA President Alex Garlen.
“[Harford County Public Schools] may not be able to support the 1-1 computer initiative, but BAES and the PTA are going to try,” he said.
Students raised a record $12,700 this year, Garlen said, with about half of the student population raising at least $5.
Top earners included Alex and Nick Kelly, Josephine and Lincoln Palmer, Kylie Leonard, Christopher Pickerd-Alicea, Ryan Burke, Andrew Ackerman and James Hunt.
Students walked from the school along Hickory Avenue, then up Pennsylvania Avenue, down Main Street and back to Hickory with some of the older students stopping by the Bel Air Assisted Living House, where they presented residents with pictures they drew or colored, as well as necklaces, cards and other items made by students.
This was the eighth year for the Walk-A-Thon. After the walk, students and teachers participated in pirate-themed games back at the school.