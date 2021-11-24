Bel AIr Lions Christmas Tree sale preparation | PHOTOS

Despite some setbacks with the delivery schedule, the Bel Air Lions Club 18th annual Christmas tree sale at the 502 Boulton Street location will go on this year. A dedicated group of volunteers helped the local group prepare their lot on Saturday and Tuesday, unloading and preparing about 1,400 Christmas Trees for sale.
Sisters Alyssa, left, and Liana Biondi use a little teamwork to move a Christmas Tree as they and a dedicated group of volunteers help unload approximately 1200 Christmas Trees for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel Air.
A dedicated group of volunteers with the Bel Air Police Explorers join members of the Bel Air Lions Club to help unload the approximately 1200 trees during the delivery Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
After a slight delay in delivery, the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree lot is sotcked and ready with hundreds of quality trees. A dedicated group of volunteers came together with members of the Bel Air Lions Club to help unload the approximately 1200 trees Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
Volunteer Anna Hlynsky adds tags to the Christmas Trees after being unloaded from the truck before they go to the racks for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale. Hlynsky and a dedicated group of volunteers came out to help unload the approximately 1200 trees Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel Air.
Josh Morgan waits while his trees are tagged as he and other members of the Bel Air swim team join other volunteers Saturday, November 20, 2021 to unload a few hundred trees for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
Friends Scott Nickel, front, and Addison Moseley use a little teamwork to move one of the heavier trees during the tree delivery for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale Tuesday, November 23, 2021. They and a dedicated group of volunteers joined members of the Bel Air Lions Club to help unload the approximately 1200 trees Tuesday at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
After a slight delay in delivery, the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree lot is sotcked and ready with hundreds of quality trees. A dedicated group of volunteers came together with members of the Bel Air Lions Club to help unload the approximately 1200 trees Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
Members of the Bel Air Lions Club straighten a few of the Christmas Tree rows after they and a dedicated group of volunteers helped unload the approximately 1200 trees during the delivery Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
Zion Noel with the Bel AIr Volunteer Fire Compnay carries a pair of Christmas Trees to the racks as he and a dedicated group of volunteers help the Bel Air Lions Club unload approximately 1200 Christmas Tree Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel Air.
Bel Air Lions Club member Dan Fuqua, right, works with a group of Bel Air Police Explorers and other dedicated volunteers Saturday, November 20, 2021 to unload a few hundred trees for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
Bella Sergent waits to place her tree on the racks as she and other members of the Bel Air swim team join other volunteers Saturday, November 20, 2021 to unload a few hundred trees for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
Friends Scott Nickel, back, and Addison Moseley use a little teamwork to move one of the heavier trees during the tree delivery for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale Tuesday, November 23, 2021. They and a dedicated group of volunteers joined members of the Bel Air Lions Club to help unload the approximately 1200 trees Tuesday at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
A dedicated group of volunteers join members of the Bel Air Lions Club to help unload the last of the approximately 1200 trees during the delivery Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel AIr.
