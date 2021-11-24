Bel AIr Lions Christmas Tree sale preparation | PHOTOS

Volunteer Anna Hlynsky adds tags to the Christmas Trees after being unloaded from the truck before they go to the racks for the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree sale. Hlynsky and a dedicated group of volunteers came out to help unload the approximately 1200 trees Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the corner of Boulton Street and Rt. 24 in Bel Air. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)