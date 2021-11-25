‘The trees are here’: Bel Air Lions Club Christmas tree sale is on after delivery delay

Despite some delays in delivery, the Bel Air Lions Club 18th annual Christmas tree sale is on.
A group of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at the corner of Boulton Street and Route 24 in Bel Air to help the Bel Air Lions Club unload its supply of Christmas trees for the annual sale.
Enticed by the promise of coffee, hot chocolate, and doughnuts, members of the Bel Air Police Explorers, Bel Air High School swim team as well as scouts and other students and friends waited for the trees to arrive. As the truck loaded with trees came into view, one Lions club member could be heard yelling “The trees are here, the trees are here!!” with a childlike glee.
The large group made quick work of a few hundred Douglas firs, having them stacked up and ready in no time.
The second load, an estimated 1,200 Canadian Balsam-Frasier hybrid trees, were scheduled to be on the way. As would be discovered a short time later, that load would not arrive for a day or so.
After some nervous phone calls, text messages and other communications, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday the second load arrived.
The volunteers again came out Tuesday evening to lend a hand. The participants quickly split up into groups unloading, tagging and carrying the trees to the stands to be sold under the guidance of a host of Bel Air Lions Club members.
“This is the Lions largest fundraiser of the year and, through this and other service efforts, the Bel Air Lions contribute over $30,000 in donations and services back to the community each year. Over time, this event has become an important part of the community’s holiday celebration,” said David Ellis, chairman of the Lions Tree Sales program, in a news release.
The trees range from 6 to 8 feet and are $70. Other accessories like trees stands can be purchased at the site. Trees often sell out by mid-December, and all profits go back into Lions service projects in the greater Bel Air community.
The Bel Air Lions provide many community services like aiding sight and hearing conservation programs, supporting youth programs, maintaining Bear Legacy Trail and Shamrock and Rockfield parks, assisting youth to attend Diabetes camps, and supporting for the Miracle League and Kauffman Cancer Center.
Latest Harford County
For more information or to get involved with the Lions of Bel Air, contact the Club at 410-879-2914 or visit belairlions.org or facebook.com/BelAirLionsClub.