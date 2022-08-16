Award-winning jazz trio Daniel Bennett Group to hold CD release concert in Bel Air

The Daniel Bennett Group, recently voted “Best New Jazz” by Hot House Magazine, will be having a special CD release concert at the Schlehr Pavilion at Rockfield Park, 501 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is part of the Harford County Public Library’s music series.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the Daniel Bennett Group to Harford County for the third year in a row,” said Mary Hastler, Harford County Public Library CEO. “Hosting a New York City-based musical guest of this caliber is such an honor for us. Over the years, our customers have grown to really enjoy this entertaining evening. The Daniel Bennett Group has a very strong fan base here in Harford County. We promise a night of great music for all ages. "

The jazz trio is celebrating the release of its album, “New York Nerve.” Daniel Bennett will be joined by percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and bassist Kevin Hailey.

The Daniel Bennett Group has performed at the Harford County Library’s Great Outdoor Series for the last three years because the library presents cutting-edge music, art and literary events throughout the year while having a supportive community, said Bennett, the group’s founder.

“Joyce Wemer and Theresa Stephens have curated a very adventurous summer music series,” Bennett said. " We love performing in Harford County. The community is incredibly supportive of the arts. We meet people who have attended the concert series every single year.”

Bennett, who is also the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square, has been featured in Timeout New York, NPR and the Boston Globe. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett, “an outspoken voice of hope,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett recently played woodwinds in “Blank! The Musical,” the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a woodwind specialist.

The group plans to return to Harford County next summer for the music series, Bennett said.

Harford County Public Library’s Outdoor Summer Series is part of the Summer Reading Adventure program and is one of the library’s most popular programs. The activities for adventure encourage a love of reading through many different avenues, from books, guest presenters, concerts, crafts and many other activities.

In June, the library offered Mr. Jon & Friends at Norrisville Library. This interactive program featured Mr. Jon along with his funny friend George the Monkey for a musical comedy show that was standing room only.

In July, Circus Science led by Gregory May, a former Ringling Brothers performer, explored the world of science with circus talents at Abingdon Library.

This month, The Fifty 7′s filled the Aberdeen Library with everyone from children to grandparents as they sang, danced and played along with the library favorite.