Brightview Avondell employee Brittany Koski tries to keep the power of her vehicle under control as she speeds down the track during one of her runs in the drag race to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association Wednesday April, 28, 2021. The race, along with raffles and donations from local businesses, raised over $2500 to be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)