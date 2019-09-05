Patterson Mill High’s Autumn Lidke, ‘a model student and citizen,' receives MML scholarship

A scholarship recipient and National Honor Society member who has been on the distinguished honor roll and a baseball coach and professional trainer in Harford County were presented certificates of recognition at Tuesday’s town meeting.
Autumn Lidke, who graduated from Patterson Mill High School in May, received this year’s student scholarship award from the Cecil-Harford Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League.
She has been on the distinguished honor roll every quarter since 2011, is a “person of character” in serving her community as a pre-school assistant and Mega Summer Camp arts camp assistant at Grace Assembly of God and participated in Serve Fest 2014, 2015 and 2016 in beautification projects at a number of elementary schools in the county, according to the proclamation presented to her Tuesday.
Lidke has served as editor of the Patterson Mill High yearbook, “Expedition,” and its literary magazine, “Mescellany,” and was a member of her school chorus and Art Club.
She has also received awards for her various pieces at the Patterson Mill Middle-High School annual art show since 2013, provided services to the needy during the holidays, written letters to veterans and those serving in the armed forces and made blankets and donated toys to the local animal shelter.
“We, the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners, find it appropriate to award Autumn Marie Lidke our Certificate of Recognition and recognize her as a model student and citizen of our town and county,” the proclamation reads. “We wish her every success as she continues her studies in the visual arts field at the college level. And we thank her for giving of her time and her talents in service to others in our community. Because of her, Bel Air is a better place for all who live and visit here.”
Matt Backert
America’s pasttime is lived and breathed in Harford County — the birthplace of Cal Ripken Jr. and home to Ripken Baseball — and Matt Backert is a dedicated baseball professional, coach and trainer for more than 10 years, according to a proclamation presented to Backert.
He coaches competitive youth sports at John Carroll School, directs youth programs at the Ripken Experience in Aberdeen and with the highly competitive Maryland Baseball Club, the proclamation states.
Backert is committed and dedicated to the town of Bel Air and has provided knowledge, training and experience to youth athletics.
“Because Coach Backert has dedicated a large part of his life giving back to the community, we, the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners, find it most appropriate to award our certificate of recognition to Coach Matt Backert with our heartfelt congratulations," the proclamation reads. “In so doing, we recognize him as one of the finest and most dedicated professional coaches in our Harford County baseball community. As he as so greatly touched the lives of our youth, he has greatly touched our future.”