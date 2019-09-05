Patterson Mill High’s Autumn Lidke, ‘a model student and citizen,' receives MML scholarship

“We, the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners, find it appropriate to award Autumn Marie Lidke our Certificate of Recognition and recognize her as a model student and citizen of our town and county,” the proclamation reads. “We wish her every success as she continues her studies in the visual arts field at the college level. And we thank her for giving of her time and her talents in service to others in our community. Because of her, Bel Air is a better place for all who live and visit here.”