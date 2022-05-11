Hickory Elementary School walks for Autism Awareness Month

Students at Hickory Elementary School participated in the school’s annual Walk for Autism event on April 29.

The all-day fundraising event was held on the ball fields behind the school and helped to support Autism Awareness Month and the students in the STRIVE program who attend the school. A group of students and teachers from C. Milton Wright’s High School’s Life Skills and STRIVE classrooms joined in the fun as well and some of the C. Milton Wright students also helped design the special Autism Awareness t-shirts for the day.

During the month of April, Hickory students decorated the school halls in support of autism awareness and worked to create autism awareness t-shirts. They also learned interesting facts about autism through the school’s morning announcements, listened to stories read-aloud about autism, and raised funds, all culminating with last Friday’s Walk for Autism.

“Hickory Elementary School strives to be an inclusive, caring, respectful and friendly community for diverse learners and this past month highlighted those goals,” said Principal Brad Stinar.

A group of students return to the start/finishline to get their cards marked as they complete another lap during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary students, clockwise from left, Sloane Jubb, Isabel Arias, Tenley Garci, and Rachel Karastamatis get their cards ready to tally another lap as they and their classmates participate in the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mrs Albrechts intermediatte STRIVE class group are rested up and ready to get back on the trail during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School Art teacher Laura Miller, right, tallies another lap for student Kailyn Glass during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School student Peyton Carter shares a hug with school mascot Sylvester the squirrel during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of students have some fun dancing to the music as they head out for another lap during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Students from C.Milton Wright's High School's Life Skills & STRIVE classrooms get ready to head out on the trail and join the fun with their friends at Hickory Elementary School during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School STRIVE teacher Lauren Albrecht and student Ella Moss have some fun dancing to the music during a short break between laps during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School student Alexander Stockson gives a thumbs up as he takes a quick break between laps during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School students James Keane, left, and S.J. Hartnett, right, race each other to the start/finishline during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickpry Elementary School students Dominic Zerilli, left, and Taelyn Dallas show off their awesome Hickory Elementary School Walk for Autism T-Shirts during a short break between laps for the evnet Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School students (from left) Reagan Alexander, Darby Maxwell, and Camden Carpenter are all smiles as they enjoy the day particiapting in the school's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of students begin another lap as they participate in the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary student Owen Moynihan, left, looks for his group of classmates and waits to join them as he and Blair Sanders, STRIVE paraeducator take a short break during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School students Alli Oldenburg, left, and Clare Troy, are all smiles as they take a short break during the Hickory Elementary School's Walk for Autism Friday, April 29, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)