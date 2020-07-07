The Soccer Survival Camp opened this week at the Fallston Recreational Complex, the first of three straight weeks at the camp. Run by Fallston High School athletic director and boys varsity soccer coach Christopher Hoover, is for boys and girls ages 5 to15. The camp had to make some changes due to the coronavirus, with smaller groups participating in multiple sessions during the day instead of a large, day-long camp. To accommodate as many children as possible, the camp was extended an extra week.